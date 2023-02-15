Atom Investors LP Purchases 5,093 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,045.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average of $100.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

