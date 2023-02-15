Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Insider Activity

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Articles

