BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth $1,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on BancFirst to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity

BancFirst Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.09. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $118.07.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

About BancFirst



BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

