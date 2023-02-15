Barclays Begins Coverage on General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $443,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,856 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

