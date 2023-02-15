Barclays Initiates Coverage on Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 1.56%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 87.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Featured Stories

