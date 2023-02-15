Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 3,450.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Seaboard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,841.09 on Wednesday. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $3,295.00 and a one year high of $4,394.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.48.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. is engaged in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.