Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 654.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 550,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 180.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $227.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.