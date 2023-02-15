Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

BHE stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $750.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

