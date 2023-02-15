BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BGC Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 709,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.64.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

