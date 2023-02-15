BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $654,900.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 80,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 927,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,021,000 after buying an additional 316,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

