BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $654,900.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00.
- On Friday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00.
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00.
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
