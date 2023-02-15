BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,489,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 788.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 52,055 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,383. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on BMRN. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

