Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

