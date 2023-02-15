BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Sells $695,549.34 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

