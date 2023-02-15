BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Craig Aaron Sells 9,638 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after buying an additional 987,274 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after buying an additional 835,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

