Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.62.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 7.2 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $199.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $199.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at $162,161,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,919,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

