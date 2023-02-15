Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.62.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $199.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $199.86.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,161,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.