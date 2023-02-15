Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.62.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $199.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $199.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,919,671 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,066 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after acquiring an additional 919,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,237,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.