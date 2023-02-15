California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 10,757 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DCI stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,618 shares of company stock worth $1,617,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

