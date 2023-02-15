California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 21,451 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 83,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 379,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 650,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,449,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PB. Compass Point lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

