California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 32,362 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,362 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,163,000 after purchasing an additional 432,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 778,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,180 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $105.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Stephens reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

