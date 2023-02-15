California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 36,772 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after buying an additional 373,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,221,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,574,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.78. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

