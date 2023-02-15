California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 48,230 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

