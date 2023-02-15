California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 58,827 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58,827 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $76.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.68 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

