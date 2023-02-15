California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 93,668 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $426,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 61.7% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 325.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $75,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,179.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,569,585. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

