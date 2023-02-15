California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valmont Industries stock opened at $323.59 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.67 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.