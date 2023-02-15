California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,014 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $8,577,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

