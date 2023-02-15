California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,947 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 603,140 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 136,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 376,300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FFIN opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,817,190.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $182,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,817,190.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $398,200. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Articles

