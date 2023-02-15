California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,402 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.