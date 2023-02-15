California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,587 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SouthState were worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SouthState by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.99. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,262. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.