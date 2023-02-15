California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 106,228 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,228 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

