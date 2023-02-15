California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 11,217 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,411,000 after buying an additional 95,033 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,002,000 after buying an additional 571,194 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,242,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,019,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,903,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 71.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,273,000 after buying an additional 275,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.66.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.