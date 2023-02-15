California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 11,314 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $192.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $198.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Profile



Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

