California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 13,494 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,202 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Popular by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Popular by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 72,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $95.18.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

