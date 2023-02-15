California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 32,267 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 187.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $15,920,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after buying an additional 50,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after buying an additional 44,931 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUSA opened at $266.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.20 and its 200-day moving average is $283.40. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

