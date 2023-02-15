California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 86,588 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,588 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Organon & Co. Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.