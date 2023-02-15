California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 94,939 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,939 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Gentex by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

