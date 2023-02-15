California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,234 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $14,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 268,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,002,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,867,000 after buying an additional 1,693,644 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.19.

Shares of COLD opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -278.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

