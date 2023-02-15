California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

