California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $13,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

UHS stock opened at $148.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.68. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

