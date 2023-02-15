California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $149.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $180.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.35.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

