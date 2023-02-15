California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,113 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,036,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,920,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,036,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,920,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 291,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,626,003 over the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

