California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.50 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in WEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in WEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Stock Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX stock opened at $198.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.73 and a 200-day moving average of $161.09. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.09.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

