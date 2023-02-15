California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.80 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $1,343,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $11,141,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $133.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.11. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.40. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $135.10.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

