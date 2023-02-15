California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.01 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,754 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 51.4% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 120,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 40,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 22.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Cowen raised their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of MTDR opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

