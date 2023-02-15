California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.03 Million Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,416 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 41.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at about $5,208,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ PINC opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Premier Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.