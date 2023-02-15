California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 181.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:KNSL opened at $290.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.48. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.03 and a 12 month high of $334.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Kinsale Capital Group

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

