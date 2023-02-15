California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.04 Million Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 710.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $168.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.27.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

