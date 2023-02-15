California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.22 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.11. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $102.23.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

