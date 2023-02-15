California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.28 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $14,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in AGCO by 40.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 16.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average is $121.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

