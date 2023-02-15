California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,427 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after buying an additional 1,101,643 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Alcoa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,026,000 after buying an additional 90,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,670,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,467,000 after buying an additional 276,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,037,000 after purchasing an additional 729,299 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

Alcoa Price Performance

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

